Lake Havasu City, AZ - Beverly Marie Pool, age 87 passed way on September 23, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Beverly was born August 29, 1933 in Long Beach, California to Eugene and Virgie Showalter.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki VanderPool of Libby, Montana, Debra Ueberroth, son-in-law Robyn Ueberroth of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and son Steven Pool of Redding, sisters Betty Baughman, Barbara McDowell and brother Bill Showalter and longtime friend John Hillsdale. She also leaves her grandchildren, great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ben and husband Edward.

To honor Beverly's wishes no services will be held.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
