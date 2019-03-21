|
|
Bill Clarence Bengtsson
Walnut Creek - Bill Clarence Bengtsson passed away on March 15, 2019 at age 85 in Walnut Creek, California. Born and raised in Nakina, Ontario, Canada, Bill met his bride Jacqueline Gregory in Kapuskasing, Ontario. They had five children and were married for 61 years.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, his eldest son, Jay Bengtsson (Rina), his parents Karl and Ester Bengtsson, and his siblings Eric Bengtsson (Margaret) and Greta Ericson (Hugo). He was a beloved husband, father, uncle to his special nieces, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In a tremendous adventure, Bill and Jackie moved their young family from Canada to California in 1964.They lived in the Redding area and Bill had a long career as a manager with Kimberly Clark and KMS Research Labs. In his retirement he enjoyed fishing, skiing, hiking, history, genealogy, hockey, baseball, opera, ballet, cribbage and chess. The last five years he resided at Atria in Walnut Creek where he had many friends among the staff and residents. Irmgard Anthöfer held a special place in his heart.
Bill loved his family dearly including children Jay Bengtsson (Rina), Cris Bengtsson, Pat Bengtsson (Erin Bydalek), Kathy Kinyon (Carey) and Sandra Bengtsson (Rob Gaston). He took great pride in his grandchildren Jocelyn Jackson (Jonathan), Stephanie Bengtsson, Emily Vorheis (J.D.), Sam Brassart (Jenna), Nathan Bengtsson, Jackson Bengtsson, Adrienne Bengtsson, Devin Kinyon (Matthew Tanouye), Carey Kinyon, Jr. (Brandee), John Kinyon, and Sally Gaston. And his great grandchildren: Aidan, Greenlee, Addison, Isla, Jamie, Harper, Joshua and Hudson.
Devoted to his family and friends, Bill was kind, funny and generous, loved to win at cards, and was a darn good story-teller. He left the world a much better place and he will never, ever be forgotten.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 21, 2019