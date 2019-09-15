|
|
Bill Clements
Redding - Bill Clements of Redding passed away at age 74 on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linne' (Scribner) Clements; his son, Brent Clements of Redding; his daughter, Alisha Martin of Red Bluff; and his grandchildren, Colin Clements, Grace Clements, Rachel Clements and Elijah Martin.
Bill was born to Fred and Anna (Parker) Clements on March 1, 1945 in Seminole, Oklahoma. He and his siblings, Ernest Clements (of Martinez, CA), Jerry Clements (of Peoria, AZ), Betty Ann Stensrud (of Hayden Lake , ID), and Robert Clements (of Bay Point, CA) were raised in Concord and Walnut Creek, California.
In 1969, Bill moved with his wife to Weed, California where they raised their family. He owned and operated the Shasta View Gift Shop and Gallery for 26 years. Bill also worked as the City of Weed Public Works Director and the Weed School Department Custodial Supervisor. Bill was the Assistant Chief of the Weed Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years.
Weed was the perfect setting for Bill to pursue his pleasure for outdoor sports, especially hunting and fishing. He was a talented artist and photographer and an accomplished carpenter, electrician, plumber, and mechanic. Bill was also active with the Siskiyou Masonic Lodge.
Bill and Linne' moved to Redding, California in 2007 to be closer to their grandchildren and could be frequently found at their sports and music events. Bill was active with the R-Mug Mac Computer Association and most recently with the Redding Rambling A's chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America.
Bill enjoyed spending time with family both locally and across the western US. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Bill's family has planned a tribute event for September 21 at 1:30 at All Saints' Episcopal Church at 2150 Benton Drive in Redding, CA. All of Bill's family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Bill Clements to Winema Cemetery Association, c/o Zoe Rossetto, 491 College Avenue, Weed, CA, 96094.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019