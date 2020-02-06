|
|
Billie Wiley
Billie Wiley was born on 04/26/1939 in Porterville California to Jack and Daisy Wiley. He is one of six, siblings Helen Sligar, Douglas Williams, Donna Stinnett, Tom Wiley, Barbara Magbie.
Billie grew up in Willits CA where he met Letha Katrine Shumaker his wife of 59 years. They had 3 son's Kurt Wiley, Brett Wiley and Scott Wiley.
Billie and Letha found their faith in Jesus Christ as born again Christians. Billie was used by God in many of the gifts of the Holy Spirit including giving prophetic Words. Many looked to him for spiritual guidance. His heart was to serve, touch and reach as many souls as he could. He will forever be in our hearts.
Billie enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors where there are many cherished memories with his wife, sons and extended family enjoying in these activities.
Billie will be missed dearly however his whole family rejoices in knowing he is now home with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his loving wife Letha Wiley, sons Kurt Wiley, Brett Wiley, sisters Helen Sligar, Barbara Magbie. brothers Douglas Williams, Tom Wiley, five grandchildren Brittany, Cameron, Bryce, Brock, Trevin and many loving nephews, neices and cousins. He is preceded by his beloved parents Jack and Daisy Wiley, son Scott Wiley, sister Donna Stinnett.
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel 2655 Eureka Way Redding, CA. Services held 2/11/20, 11 am burial service at Northern Ca Veterans Cemetery 11800 Gas Point Rd. Igo at 12:30 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020