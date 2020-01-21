|
Blanko "Mike" Markovich
Redding - Blanko "Mike" Markovich, 87, of Redding, passed away peacefully on January 4rd, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 am at Northern California Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26 at 1:00 pm at 1318 E. Cypress Ave. in Redding.
Born on February 25, 1932 in Smith Valley, Nevada, Mike was the only son and eldest child to Tom and Grace Markovich. Mike was preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger sister Anka. He is survived by his niece Caroline (Gordon) Dow, stepson Marty (Jo) Grove and stepdaughter Darla (Dave) Boles.
Mike was a veteran of the Korean War, serving as an engineer in the U. S. Navy. He used these skills throughout his career and was a proud lifelong member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 3 Union. An amateur pilot, Mike enjoyed flying from Redding to Southern California to visit his mother and sister.
In 1972 Mike met Geneva Grove, a widow; one year later they were married in Reno, Nevada. Mike happily became part of a loving family with Geneva's two adult children, Darla and Marty, a family which would grow to have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mike possessed a lifelong love of machines of all kinds; in his spare time he enjoyed refurbishing old engines and visiting engine shows all over the west coast. He also used his talents to extensively landscape the homes he and Geneva shared over the years with their beloved dogs. His happiest years were spent with Geneva at their home in Middletown Park and on vacations to the coast and to Death Valley. Mike lived by his values of hard work, craftsmanship, and family. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.
