Bonita "Bonnie" Jane Smith
Palo Cedro - June 14, 1931 - February 24, 2019
Bonnie was born to Carl Frederick Christensen and Josephine Nina FaMar Christensen. Her early years were spent in Klamath Falls, OR., eventually her family moved to Medford, OR. Growing up, she spent her time playing outdoors in the creeks and ponds, hunting for bull frogs and fishing with her brothers, especially her "little" Kenny. Later, she helped care for her niece and eventually worked as an usher in the local Medford theatre.
Bonnie was studious and hardworking in school. While attending Medford High, she met her future husband, Ronald Craig Smith. They were married in Reno, NV, June 15, 1950.
In 1955, the young Smith family, along with her husband's parents, Aubrey and Wanda, and Ron's brother DeWayne, moved to Redding with a vision of starting a family business of their own. It was in the middle of nowhere, in an area then known as Enterprise, they purchased land at the corner of Hilltop Drive and Mistletoe Lane. This is where their vision to build the "Sky Vue Drive In Theater" would become a reality. The first movie made its debut in the summer of 1956. Bonnie spent most weekend nights working at the drive in "Snack Bar", the rest of her time was spent raising her three children and volunteering at their schools. She especially enjoyed volunteering at Parson's Jr. High School Library.
As her kids got older, she worked at Sears as a teletype operator, the Credit Bureau and Redding Printing Co.
Bonnie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a way about her that made each of her children and grandchildren feel like they were special. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, gardening and shopping on weekends with her grandkids. Grammy's home had an open door where her granddaughters loved to spend every minute they could with her.
Bonnie was an avid reader, never missing the daily newspaper and always finished the Sunday crossword puzzle. She loved crocheting afghans, baby clothes, sweaters and doilies by the dozen for her family. She will always be remembered for her immense generosity. Her little dog Willow was her constant companion for the last 10 years.
She never lost her belief, as others of the generation she grew up in, "waste not, want not".
Bonnie is survived by her children, Deborah Buick, husband John, (Mom's John-John) Ronald Craig Smith Jr. and Lorrie Banks; Grandchildren, Sheri Arnold, Angie Carter/David, Judd Buick/Jessica, Hoyt Buick, Shannon Osborne/ Aaron, Michael Dicker, Aaron and Timothy Smith; Great-Grandchildren, Macy and Aiden Arnold, Kristin and Brandon Osborne, Hayden and Hayley Roberts, Hannah and Harlan Carter, Johnnie Rose Buick, Berkeley and Devyn Buick. She also leaves her brother, Kenny Christensen. Her husband, Ronald, preceded her in passing, May 23, 2015.
Bonnie was revered by her family more than words can say.
May you take the time to rest under a Magnolia tree and smell the sweet fragrance of its beautiful bloom!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 12, 2019