|
|
Bonnie Lou (Oppen) Dambacher
- - Bonnie Lou (Oppen) Dambacher left this world to join her husband, Clifford Phillip Dambacher, in heaven on May 14, 2019.
Bonnie was born to Homer Leroy Oppen and Gladys Elizabeth Fancher on September 13, 1944 in Cle Elum, Washington. Bonnie moved to Anderson, California in 1958. She graduated from Anderson High School and married her love, Phillip, in Anderson 57 years ago. Bonnie and Phil raised their four daughters and one son in Anderson.
Later in life, Bonnie and Phil moved into her childhood home to care for her aging parents. She continued to live there until her passing. There she would host regular family gatherings for four generations. She loved to spoil her grandchildren, great grandchildren and all of their friends that knew her as Grammy.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Sherry Hayes. She is survived by her children Ralph Bagley and Pamela Dambacher, Patrick and Deborah Williams, Timothy Dambacher, and Scott and Rebecca Shelton, as well as 16 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betty Jones and brother Kenny Oppen.
Memorial services will be held at Northern California Veteran's Cemetery in Igo, CA on Friday, May 31st at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her veteran husband.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 25, 2019