|
|
Brock Jay Whaley
Redding - Brock Jay Whaley, 26, Redding, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Redding, CA.
Brock was born Dec. 11, 1992, in Redding and was a lifelong area resident. Brock attended Boulder Creek Elementary School, played varsity basketball at Foothill High School, and studied at Sacramento State, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. In 2018, Brock graduated from the Shasta College Fire Academy and started his firefighting career at CAL FIRE in the Shasta Trinity Unit, assigned to Fawn Lodge Forest Fire Station #61.
With a smile as wide as he was tall, Brock was a man you were guaranteed to notice. He was an avid outdoorsman, an athlete, a public servant and a friend to nearly everyone who met him. He was most at home helping others; a principle that he lived daily in his work and his play.
He is survived by his father and sister, Brent and Shelby Whaley, and countless family, friends and members of the Redding community.
He is preceded in death by his mother Sheree Whaley.
Brockster - The world is not as bright now that you are gone, but we are all better for the time we had with you. We know you will continue to watch over us as fiercely as you did while you were here. We will keep you in our hearts and smile through our tears, because we know of no better way to honor your impact on our lives. From all your loving family, friends and members of the "kids" table: we thank you, we love you, we miss you, and we will never forget you.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at noon Sunday, Sept 29, 2019 at the David Marr Theatre, 2200 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shasta Firefighters Burn and Benevolent Fund, PO Box 994027, Redding, CA 96099.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 22, 2019