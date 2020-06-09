Bryce Quentin Randolph



May 25,1986 -



May 27, 2020



Bryce Q. Randolph was born in Redding, California. Bryce leaves behind his beautiful daughter Rylee, mother Deborah Hergoth, father Bryce Randolph and Ronald Gubser, younger brother Dane Gubser, and younger sister Lily Gubser.



Bryce grew up attending Little Country Church, he graduated from high school in Anderson, California. Bryce got engaged and moved to Florida where he was a steel worker. Soon after, he had his daughter Rylee. Bryce moved to Nebraska where he helped his father operate a restaurant. He then lived off and on between Redding Calif. and Louisiana.



Bryce loved life, loved his family, loved and missed his daughter Rylee. She was the love of his life. He enjoyed outdoors, camping, houseboating, most of all he loved his sunsets.



Bryce passed away at his home in Louisiana on Wednesday May 27, 2020.



There will be a celebration of life at Little Country Church in Redding, California at 1pm on June 13th.



A go fund me account has been set up for him.



Bryce will truly be missed by many.









