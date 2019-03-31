|
Buddy Lee Darnold
Redding - Buddy Lee Darnold 74, died at his home on February 18, 2019. Buddy was born September 13, 1945 in Whittier California to Jack L Darnold & Geraldine May Darnold. He was a retired repairman & professional Horse Shoe player. Buddy was a devoted Father. He's survived by 3 children Kimberly Darnold, Anna and William Ashley, 7 Grandchildren, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister. Buddy's celebration of life will be on April 20, 2019 @ 2:00pm at 2000 Redding Rancheria rd. Redding, Ca 96007 in their Community Center.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 31, 2019