Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
2000 Redding Rancheria rd.
Redding, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buddy Darnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buddy Lee Darnold


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Buddy Lee Darnold Obituary
Buddy Lee Darnold

Redding - Buddy Lee Darnold 74, died at his home on February 18, 2019. Buddy was born September 13, 1945 in Whittier California to Jack L Darnold & Geraldine May Darnold. He was a retired repairman & professional Horse Shoe player. Buddy was a devoted Father. He's survived by 3 children Kimberly Darnold, Anna and William Ashley, 7 Grandchildren, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister. Buddy's celebration of life will be on April 20, 2019 @ 2:00pm at 2000 Redding Rancheria rd. Redding, Ca 96007 in their Community Center.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.