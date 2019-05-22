|
|
Candace E. Balma
Redding - Candy was born November 23, 1945 and went to heaven on May 8, 2019. She was educated at St. Joseph's Elementary, Shasta High School, and Shasta College. She was employed by the State of California for 37 years and became a Real Estate agent in Redding after retirement.
Candy was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and a board member of North Valley Catholic Social Services. She was the Exalted Ruler at Redding Elks Club in 2017, and the 2011 Republican Woman of the Year for the Republican Women's Club. She had also been a member of Soroptimist.
She was predeceased by parents John and Frances Balma, her beloved son Ron Robertson, and her brother Stevie Balma. She is survived by grandson Steven Nielsen, sisters Cindy McCasland and Mandi Kestel, brothers Jeff Balma, Ed Balma, and John Balma, brothers-in-law Lon McCasland and Mike Kestel, sisterin-law Alit Balma, nieces Colleen Kestel-Raidmae, Angel Balma, and Anela Balma, nephews Josh McCasland and JC Kestel, uncles Tom Hester and wife Barbara, and Rudy Balma and wife Margaret, numerous cousins including Trece Thompson, and many wonderful friends including Kay Williams and Luanne Gallagher.
Services for Candy will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Redding on May 28th at 1:00 P.M. The color of the day will be pink. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph School Educational Foundation at 2040 Walnut Ave., Redding CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 22, 2019