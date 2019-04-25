Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Crosspointe Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Candy Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candy Lyons


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Candy Lyons Obituary
Candy Lyons

Redding - Candy Lyons, daughter of Clay and Evelyn French, was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Delano, CA and passed away April 18, 2019 in Redding. She had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed using her gifts of hospitality in reaching out to others. She and her husband served as missionaries for many years in Niger, West Africa. She is survived by her husband Bill, children Ron, Rachelle, Marie, Melody and 10 grandchildren. The memorial service will be at 3 o'clock, Saturday, April 27 at Crosspointe Community Church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.