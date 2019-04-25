|
|
Candy Lyons
Redding - Candy Lyons, daughter of Clay and Evelyn French, was born Feb. 26, 1945 in Delano, CA and passed away April 18, 2019 in Redding. She had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed using her gifts of hospitality in reaching out to others. She and her husband served as missionaries for many years in Niger, West Africa. She is survived by her husband Bill, children Ron, Rachelle, Marie, Melody and 10 grandchildren. The memorial service will be at 3 o'clock, Saturday, April 27 at Crosspointe Community Church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019