Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Carl Edwin Lee Jr. Obituary
Carl Edwin Lee, Jr.

Sacramento - Carl Edwin Lee, Jr. of Sacramento, passed peacefully at his home at age 71 on October 22, 2019.

He was born on April 26, 1947 and raised in Redding, CA. He worked for the State of California Franchise Tax Board for 22 years before retiring. A Memorial Service will be held at Moments of Blessings House of Prayer, 7480 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95822, on November 8th at 11AM. Rev. Dr. Richard Schuhmeier will officiate.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
