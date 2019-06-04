|
Carl Eugene Hampton passed away at his home May 22, 2019 with his family lovingly surrounding him. He attended Blue Lake Elementary School, McCloud High School and Shasta College. He served in the United States Air Force, in the 56th reconnaissance at the Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa-Machi Japan. He worked as a manager for Pay-n-Save Drug Store and North State Supervisor of Novus Services. He co-founded the Shasta Niners Club and had a passion for football (49ers) and baseball (SF Giants). He lived for his family and always placed them first in life. He is survived by his wife Kazuko Hampton, four children Carleen, Tony, Stephanie and Heath, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and two brothers Jack and Charles Hampton. Among many other things, Carl will always be remembered for his smile, laughter and sense of humor. Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery July 12, 2019 at 2 pm. Celebration of life to follow at the Shasta Niners Club 4830 Cedars Rd Redding, CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 4, 2019