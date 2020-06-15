Carlos Perez-Baeza
Carlos Perez-Baeza

Carlos Perez-Baeza, cherished father, went to be with our lord, peacefully at the age of 89 on June 08, 2020

Born December 12, 1930, Uriangato, Guanajuato Mexico. Carlos migrated to the states in his early 20's as a Bracero working mostly in California. In the early 60's he came to work at what was then West Coast Olive Products Company in Happy Valley as a foreman/laborer until he retired at the age of 62.

Survivors are son's John (Melissa) of Happy Valley, daughters, Juana Zamudio of Redding, Estella Diaz (George) of Los Molinos, Yolanda Lopez, (Rafael)

Of Redding, Patty Mrofka (Rick) of Happy Valley, and many grandchildren and great, grandchildren.

Dad's presence will be sorely missed.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
