Carmel Kathryn Zaniroli
Redding - 1926-2019
To know Carmel was to love her. Carmel was born in Klamath Falls, OR. She grew up in the area of Weed, CA and moved to Redding in 1946. She was a devoted mother and grandmother--loving and guiding her family in their lives. Throughout her lifetime, she acquired many circles of friends including her children's friends. She was of Irish descent, and all were welcome at her door.
She was an exceptional seamstress and cook. Spaghetti and ravioli were her specialties. She worked outside the home as a cook and seamstress. Her favorite volunteer work was with the Grandparent Program in Redding schools.
She leaves behind her four children Joey Hoeft (Tom), Lisa Stephens, Jacque D'Amato, and Lance Zaniroli (Sophia); her grandchildren Todd (Lisa), Carmel (Eric), Zane, Linze and Lanson; her great grandchildren Austin, Sami and Stevie along with her longtime friends. Our hearts are broken at her departure because she has always been here for all of us.
Her family would like to thank all those who loved her and Mercy Hospice for their support. At her request, there will be no public service. Her family's only request is that you keep her memory in your hearts.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 8, 2019