Carmelo Brugaletta
Carmelo Brugaletta, 70, peacefully passed in his home on December 17, 2019.
Born August 3, 1949 in Ragusa, Sicily to parents Giuseppa and Giovanni Brugaletta; Carmelo and his wife, Maria, immigrated to the US in 1970 where they started a beautiful family filled with love. He was a loving and wonderful husband, a caring father, a beloved nonno, and great friend to many he touched in his life.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Maria, his three daughters and their spouses , Josie (Philip), Sabina (Trevor), Vanessa (Ricky), his brother, Joseph Brugaletta and family, sister Maria Tumino and family, his 5 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He will forever be in our hearts and missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held Friday, December 27 at the Mcdonald's Chapel at 11:00am, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff at 2:00pm. Please join us to celebrate his life at his reception held at the Sons of Italy. Doors open at 4:30 PM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019