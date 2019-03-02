Services
First Baptist Church
1959 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1959 Eureka Way
Redding, CA
Carol Joyce (Markham) Rogers


1930 - 2019
Carol Joyce (Markham) Rogers Obituary
Carol Joyce (Markham) Rogers

Redding - Carol was born on June 15, 1930 in Williston, North Dakota. Carol passed away on January 8, 2019 in Ripon, CA.

Carol was a long time resident of the Redding Community, loving the lakes and mountains of her natural surroundings. She liked to travel and take trips with the family, both locally and abroad.

She often went to the Bay Area for Giants games and attended her grandchildren's little league and dance recitals.

She was a faithful Christian and church goer and supported several ministries worldwide.

Survivors include children, Kim Beck (husband Wayne), Modesto, CA and Daniel Rogers (wife Sherry), Concord, CA; and grandchildren, Jeff Beck (wife Laurie), Escalon, CA, Josh Beck (wife Alexandra), Manhattan Beach, CA, Nikki Diehm (husband Anthony), Santa Rosa, CA, Daniel Vaughn (wife Melody), Concord, CA, and David Vaughn, Blythe, CA.

Service: March 9, 2019 2:00 p.m. First Baptist Church 1959 Eureka Way Redding Ca.

In Loving Memory Please Send Donations to: Foundation for His Ministry, PO Box 74000 San Clemente, CA 92673.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 2, 2019
