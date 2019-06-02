|
|
Carol Kay Feutren
Redding - Carol Kay Feutren was born November 25, 1940 to Irwin and Mildred Nelson. Surrounded by her family, she passed away May 20th in her home in Redding, California. Carol was blessed to have 53 years of marriage with the love of her life, Daniel Feutren, who passed away in 2013. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and taking cruises to different places around the world. Carol loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, and reading. She spent many years participating in Bible Study Fellowship, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and serving at Valley Christian Fellowship. Carol and Dan had two daughters, Sandy Guy (Don) of Redding and Janice Courter (Kevin) of Mountain View, Ca., 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on June 6th, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 3180 Rancho Road in Redding. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 2, 2019