Carol Ruth Johnson



Carol Ruth Johnson, 68, passed away on September 30, 2020. Born on April 17, 1952 in Long Beach California. She lived in Redding for 53 years. She is the widow of Dennis Johnson, and is survived by her son Tim Johnson, his children: Mariah, Marissa, Brycen, and Lucas, Carol's daughter Christy Burgett, her children: Haely, Jillian, Emma, and Skyler, her mother Ruth Jones, and her sisters Cheryl Jones and Cindy Camara. Carol lived for her family. She always knew how to lift us up and keep us laughing. We loved her constant generosity and kindness, and will miss her so very much. Memorial services will be October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Allen and Dahl Funeral Home, with a celebration of life gathering at Her son, Tim's home afterward.









