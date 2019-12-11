|
|
Carol Stoney France
Palo Cedro resident Carol Stoney France, 84, passed away November 17, 2019 surrounded by her family at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH after a short illness.
Carol was born on August 16, 1935 in Arlington, MA to Joseph and Myrtle Stoney. She had one brother, Allen Stoney (children: Christopher, Elizabeth, Catherine and Sam) and is survived by Janet Stoney Staiano (children: Ruth and Andrea Staiano) and Dorie Morrow (children: Dana and Dale).
Carol was proceeded by her husband of 61 years, Kurt Harrison France; mother, Myrtle Stoney Hills; father, Joseph Stoney; brother, Allen Stoney and brother-in-law, Andy Staiano. She is survived by sons Eric (Kelly) France; Roger (Christine) France; daughter Kirsten France Jenkins (Mike) and four grandchildren; Megan and Katy France, Kelsey Lusso (Sam Casinelli) and Dylan Lusso; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Carol attended Lesley University in Cambridge, MA where she received her Bachelor of the Arts in Liberal Studies. During her time at Lesley she met Kurt and they married on June 21, 1958. Two days later she and Kurt made the trek to California, canoe strapped on the hood of the car, and landed in Sacramento where they met lifelong friends Norm and Marge Inman (Larry and Sandee). During her time in Sacramento Carol worked part-time as a substitute elementary school teacher.
Three children and many moves later, she and Kurt established their permanent home in Palo Cedro, CA. Once settled, Carol quickly began shaping the minds and hearts of kindergarten aged students as a teacher for the next 30 years. Her influence was far-reaching and she became a highly respected teacher and well-loved friend among the community. Her legacy will live on in those 'students' that have excelled in life partly due to her guidance and dedication.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 17, 2019, 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church - 1825 East Street in Redding. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be given to First United Methodist Church - P.O. Box 992716, Redding 96099; The International Dyslexia Association - https://dyslexiaida.org/donate-to-dyslexia or The Otter Pond Protective Association - PO Box 26, Georges Mills, NH 03751
