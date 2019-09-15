|
Carol V. Rhyne
- - Carol was born September 28,1934 in Macon Missouri. She went to be with the lord on September 10, 2019. Carol leaves behind her son Owen and his wife Jill Rhyne, Her Daughter Lanelle and her husband Randy Elledge, Her Grandchildren Lyndzi & Jared Mack, Darren Rhyne, Dustin & Amanda Rhyne and Andrea Brown. Her Great Grand Children Kylee Rhyne and Lincoln Mack. She loved her Family, her church and her lord. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at the church of Nazarene 2225 Bechelli lane at 3:00 Sunday September 15, 2019.
Family Burial services will be at McDonalds Funeral Chapel 1276 Continental St. Redding, CA at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 15, 2019