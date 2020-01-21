|
|
Carol Whitfield
Hillsboro, OR - Carol Whitfield passed away peacefully December 26, 2019 in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was born January 11, 1928, to John E. "Ed" and Anna (Schreiber) Bergstrom in Corvallis, Oregon. Carol and her younger siblings, Emily and John, Jr., grew up in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1945.
Carol married Lawrence "Whit" Whitfield on June 7, 1947 in McMinnville. They moved to Corvallis where Whit was attending Oregon State's School of Forestry and Carol worked in the registrar's office. Whit graduated in 1950 and they began "their" 31 year career with the US Forest Service on the Trinity National Forest. Whit's job assignments took them to locations through-out California, Washington DC, Missoula, Montana, & Atlanta, Georgia, along with a year spent at Camp Pendleton when Whit was reactivated by the Marine Corps. Whit retired from the Forest Service in 1981 and they relocated to Redding. Whit practiced law in Redding and Carol worked as his legal secretary for several years.
Their daughter, Susan, was born while they were at Harrison Gulch and their son, James, while they were at Hayfork.
Carol was a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing bridge and tennis. While living in Atlanta, she was qualified as a Braille transcriptionist by the Library of Congress. She was also a 45 year cancer survivor.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John, and her beloved Whit in 2011. She relocated to Hillsboro in 2015 in order to be closer to family. She is survived by her children, Susan Pass (Don) and James Whitfield (Karen Lewis); her grandchildren, Ethan Pass, Kyle Pass (Stevannie), Justin Whitfield, Madeline Lewis-Whitfield, and Logan Lewis-Whitfield; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Pass, Sophia Pass, and Ayden Whitfield; and her sister, Emily Jernstedt.
Carol will be inurned with Whit at the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo at a later date. No services are planned. The family would appreciate donations in Carol's memory to either the National Museum of Forest Service History in Missoula, MT or the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020