Carole A. Chamberlin
Redding - My beautiful mother, Carole A. Chamberlin, died unexpectedly at home, on July 23, 2019 in Redding, CA at the age of 81.
Carole was born on October 17, 1937 in Detroit, MI. Her family eventually settled in Southern California where she graduated from Monrovia-Duarte High School in 1955. She had many jobs in her lifetime, which included; Disneyland and The City of Hope in the 1960's, the United States Forest Service through the 1970's, and Lindgren's Jewelry (Porterville, CA) in the mid 1980's. In 1987, she moved to Redding, CA where she worked for Nor-Cal EMS until her retirement in 2010. In November, 2012, she began volunteering at BloodSource one day a week up until her death.
Carole established many lifelong friends along her journey through life. Her laughs and comments were contagious. She enjoyed sharing her time and love with her local friends in Redding and her family in Sacramento. She enjoyed reading, going to the movies, local gatherings with friends, spending hours at the Hallmark store reading cards, and searching for that "perfect Ruben sandwich". She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. The world was a better place with her in it.
I want to thank Mom's local friends for helping her (with whatever she needed) along the way. I know she loved you all so much and I too appreciate you all. Marcia Hemsted, Margaret Semmens, Laurie Apling, Kathy Van Donge, and Debbie Harris.
Carole is survived by her son, William Bushey (Alison) of Sacramento, CA, three grandchildren,
Luke Bushey (Miranda), Zackary Bushey, and Ella Bushey all of Sacramento, CA, brother Donald Zimmer (Doris) of Chico, CA, sister Glenda Mutz (William) of Long Beach, CA, and many nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Zimmer and Evelyn Schenk, and oldest brother William Hermann, M.D.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to thepaintedturtle.org or lpaonline.org
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10th, at 12:00 noon, at the Red Lion Hotel, located at1839 Hilltop Drive, Redding, CA 96002.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 2, 2019