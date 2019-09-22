Services
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
(530) 222-1587
1950 - 2019
Redding - Carolyn Ruth Culbertson passed away in Redding, California on September 4, 2019, at the age of 68 due to cancer. Carolyn is lovingly remembered by her entire extended family, especially her mother, Mavis Brock (James, deceased); sister, Shirley Ellis (Michael); brother, Darryl Brock (Venus); and step-daughter, Lisa Orr (Clyde). She generously poured years of love and laughter into 20 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carolyn was married to Bob Troutman for 21 years and Bob Culbertson for 14 years. Born in Odessa, TX, Carolyn moved to California with her family in 1956 (her father, a former Shasta Dam worker). Carolyn worked at Northern Laboratories for 30+ years, and in retirement, loved traveling, crocheting, spoiling her "babies" (mini dachshunds), and spending time with family. Carolyn was a living example of God's love in her selfless care of her husband, father, mother and family. In lieu of a memorial service, we encourage you to gather your family for a vigorous and fun loving game night - sharing in one of Carolyn's favorite pastimes.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 22, 2019
