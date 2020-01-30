|
Catherine Mae Bambino (Hughes)
Catherine Mae (Hughes) Bambino, was born in Blind River, Ontario, Canada, on March 15, 1929. She passed away Jan . 27, 2020, at the age of 90.
Kate (as she was commonly known as) moved with her family to McCloud, CA, where she grew up and graduated from McCloud High School. She met the love of her life, Sam, in McCloud. She dated Sam through high school & continued the relationship long distance while she attended Providence Nursing School in Oakland, CA.
She earned her RN degree while at Providence. She returned to McCloud to marry Sam. They were married May 24, 1952. They had been married 67 years prior to Sam's passing. They had 2 sons, Tom and Tim, while in McCloud and later, a 3rd son,Ted, when they moved to Redding.
Kate worked as a public health nurse at the Shasta County Health Department for several years. She and Sam loved dancing and attended many local & non-local jazz festivals. Their dancing took them on many cruise adventures.
Kate is survived by her 3 sons: Tom, Tim (Sue)and Ted (Erin). She had 5 grand children and 7 great grand children.
A funeral Mass will be held at St Joseph Church, 2040 Walnut Ave. Redding, at 11:00 am , February 8 2020.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020