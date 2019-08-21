|
|
Cecelia (CeCe) Barkley
Red Bluff - Cecelia (CeCe) Barkley, 73, of Red Bluff, CA went back to our Lord on August 9, 2019. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family.
CeCe was born on October 13, 1945, to A.L. and Grace (Hayne) Ruppert in Everett, MA. She graduated from Urbana High School, IL, earned her bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN, and her master's degree from Boston College. Upon graduation, CeCe worked as a legislative assistant in FL. Once having a family, she obtained her real estate brokerage license. At the time of her passing, she was a property manager in Red Bluff.
CeCe is survived by her son Matthew (Becky) Barkley and grandchildren Joe, Andy, Jack and Anna of Naperville, IL.Other survivors include her sister Louise (Dave) Grobl, of Naperville, IL, her brother A.L. / Bud (Diane) Ruppert of Anderson, CA, and her sister Grace Anne (Juan) Casillas of Mexico City, Mexico. Nieces and nephews include Steve Grobl, Mike Ruppert, Karl Grobl, Juan Casillas, Miguel Casillas, Ana Sandersen, Cristina Casillas and Katie Teigen. CeCe was predeceased by her nephew, the late Greg Ruppert.
Memorial masses will be offered at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL on Wednesday August 21st at 5:30 pm; at Sacred Heart Church, Red Bluff, CA on August 22nd at 11:00 am, and in Naperville, IL.
As a mother, she was completely devoted to the upbringing of her son, pouring all of her time and energy into his well-being. She afforded him every opportunity to grow and follow his dreams, all the while providing a focus on education along with a tireless support of his athletic endeavors. She often traveled hundreds of miles for his junior tennis tournaments throughout the state of Florida, never missing a match! Above all however, she was nurturing and kind, imparting a profound love that will always be cherished.
CeCe was at the center of a loving and supportive family. She was a dedicated daughter, a fun loving sister and a co-conspiring aunt (who frequently sat at the "kids table"). She brought a spark of youthfulness and happiness to the family with her flair for life, her gift of spontaneity and her ever present smile. She was a wonderfully warm and kind human being, affectionate and thoughtful, a compassionate listener, always generous with her time and heart. Her cheerfulness was contagious and she knew how to throw a great party. Her vegetable soup is famous as far as the Norwegian ski slopes but her fabulous Caesar salad will always be her trademark! She was a poor bridge player but an ace of a friend, loyal and witty, classy and fun. An avid golf and tennis enthusiast but mostly, a staunch football fan.... Goooo IRISH !
She will be greatly missed, not only by her family, but also by her dear Toni, Sally, Judith, Nancy, Pat and her many SMC/ND friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Sisters of the Holy Cross: www.cscsisters.org/donate-to-the-sisters-of-the-holy-cross/
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 21, 2019