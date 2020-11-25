Cecil Edward West



Cecil Edward West, 82 born September 10, 1938 in Heavener, OK, died Nov 23, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer at his home in Redding, CA with his family by his side. Upon graduating in 1957 with the 1st graduating class from Enterprise High School, Redding, CA, he joined the U.S. Navy, stationed in Hawaii. After being discharged from the Navy, Cecil worked for the California State Division of Highways/Caltrans for 36 yrs.



He & his wife enjoyed traveling in their 5th wheel trailer all across the US. He spent countless hours doing wood work in his work shop & loved working in the yard. Cecil & his wife enjoyed sq. dancing & round dancing for many years. There they met life long friends. He was an avid SF Giants and 49ers fan. He loved his family more than anything.



Cecil is preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt (Mary) West & Pauline (Charles Cook), sisters, Maxine Flower of Chester, CA, Frankie Marvine Ford of Wilmington, DE. & step-brother William Smith of Heavener, OK.



He is survived by his wife of 57 yrs. Wanda (Jeanie) West, Redding, CA, sons Jon (Roxy) West, Weed, CA & Glenn (Jessica) West, Dover, DE. Grandsons Kyle West, Irvine, CA and Ryan (Kaylynn) West, St. Cloud, MN. Granddaughters Ashley West, Sacramento, CA & Alexandra (Jose) Espinoza, Anderson, CA. Great-grand children, Addison West & Kade West. Half brother & sisters Walter (TJ) West, Heavener, OK, Wanda (Howard) McCurry, Waldron, Arkansas, Wilma Cauthen, Community of Conser, OK, step-brother Wayne (Verna) Smith, Community of Conser, OK and many nieces & nephews.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m, Tuesday, Dec. 1st at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo









