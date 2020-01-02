|
|
Charlene Hansen Fraser
Charlene Hansen Fraser (Mrs. Fraser, to her many associates and students) passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at her home on December 25, 2019.
Charlene was born in San Diego CA on October 31, 1942 to June Hansen and Eugene Hansen. The family relocated to Redding CA in 1953, she attended schools in Redding, until being accepted to Stanford University in Palo Alto CA in 1960. She was a proud graduate of Stanford, Class of 1964. She married in 1965, and daughter Jennifer R. Fraser arrived in 1967. In 1972, Charlene and her daughter returned to Redding taught 8th grade English and History at Pacheco School for many years and retired in 2001. Her charm and wit made her a popular and beloved teacher. An avid reader of classical literature, she had an immense library at home.
She said in her 40th Stanford Reunion Book, "Life hasn't always been spectacular, but I've seen Baryshnikov dance, spent St. Patrick's Day in a Dublin Pub, and danced at Jennifer's wedding, and held my newborn grandson."
Charlene is survived by her daughter Jennifer Fraser, VA, grandson Alexander Taylor, (Isabella), sister Debbie Cimijotti (Patrick), NV, and many, many faithful friends.
Services to be held at Allen and Dahl, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding on Saturday January the 4th, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to charities of your choice, or Haven Humane Society, Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020