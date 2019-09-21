|
|
Charles A. Sale
- - Charles A. Sale (June 20, 1942 - September 9, 2019) Better known to most as "Skip". Skip passed away Sept. 9th at USCF after a long battle with cancer, he was 77. Skip was born in Red Bluff on June 20, 1942 to Charles W. Sale and Gloria D. Countryman. Skip is survived by his wife, Judy Sale, children, Chad (Kelly) Sale, Shellie (David) Long, Brett Shults, Shanna (Dusty) de Braga, brother, Bruce (Linda) Sale of Red Bluff, sister, Karen Gil-bert of Lodi and several grandkids, nieces and nephews. The family will have a Celebration of Life Sept. 27, 11:00 AM at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 21, 2019