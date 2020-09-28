Charles "Chuck" Grover Zink



Redding - January 22, 1934 - July 4, 2020



Chuck Zink, age 86, of Redding, CA went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Terry, his son, grandson, and sister.



Chuck was born in Yreka, CA on January 22, 1934, to Chester and Clara Zink. Chuck served our country in the 82nd Airborn Division of the United States Army and later majored in business at Shasta College. Chuck was a local businessman for over 60 years and married to his wife for 54 years.



Chuck enjoyed many things in life including gardening, golf, fishing, and RV travel. He was devoted to his church where he sat on the board of directors. Chuck was a gentleman, an optimist, and loved his family without measure. He wore a larger than life smile on his face and will be missed by all who knew him.



Graveside services will be held at Redding Memorial Park, 1201 Continental Street, Redding, CA on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 20651 Fig Tree Lane, Redding, CA.









