Charles Kenneth "Ken" Gulling
Redding - Charles Kenneth "Ken" Gulling passed away at the age of 88 from natural causes on March 7, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center Redding, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Ellis Dow and Elsie Burbank (Haggerty) Gulling, in Portola, California, on December 16, 1930. The oldest surviving child of six, Ken remained close to his entire extended family.
He met Betty Louise Jasmann in 1949 and they married on December 20, 1951, in Sparks, Nevada. Over the next 67 years, they raised two daughters, two sons, and one granddaughter. He passed on both his sense of humor and his stubbornness to all of them.
Ken served in both the Navy and Air Force before becoming a Game Warden for the State of California in 1967. The Gulling family lived in many places before moving to Dunsmuir, California, in 1974, followed by Mount Shasta, California, in 1979, where they stayed until Ken's retirement in 1992. After retirement, they settled in Anderson, California.
Always a lover of the great outdoors, Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and backpacking. He tied his own fishing flies and spent many winters cross-country skiing. He was involved with black powder gun clubs and the family spent every summer at the annual Trout Creek Rendezvous. One of his passions was genealogy; he spent decades researching family history, chasing down facts, and deciphering ancient handwriting.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Ken is survived by his wife, Betty Gulling; his children Robert Gulling and his wife D'Ann, Kelvin Gulling, and Lisa Ervin; his sister Lois Sparks, brother Alan Gulling and his wife Connie, and sister-in-law Nelda Gulling; his granddaughters Kristin Gulling-Smith and her husband Christopher, and Caitlin Gulling; Mary Young and her husband David, whom he considered one of his own grandchildren, as well as their three daughters; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews across multiple generations.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Elsie Gulling, his oldest daughter Terrie Lee Gulling, his son-in-law James Ervin, his older brother Laurence Gulling, his younger brother Glenn Gulling, his younger sister Dorothy Rice and her husband Douglas, and his brother-in-law Wendell Sparks.
There will be no service, but the family will have a memorial on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Scout Building in Anderson River Park, 2800 Rupert Road, Anderson, California, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 31, 2019