Bakersfield - Charles "Chuck" Maurice Fulghum, 94, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Bakersfield, California surrounded by loved ones. Chuck was born on September 27, 1925 in Nashville, Tennessee. He is preceeded in death by his Father, Maurice Leroy Fulghum, his mother Evelena Louise Howell, his wife of over 40 years Ruby Fulghum , his brother Leroy Fulghum, and his son Terrence Fulghum.
Chuck served in the Navy off and on from 1942 through 1981. He was an E9 Master Chief at the time of his retirement and received many accolades during his service to the country he loved. In 1981 Chuck and Ruby moved to the home they loved in Anderson, California where they were surrounded by caring neighbors and family. Chuck was an active member of the community serving as a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Shriners of Northern California, the VFW, Elks, and Masons.
He is survived by six children as well as many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; Deanna Anderson of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Nola Hill of Herriman Utah, Bill and Gail Harp of Bakersfield, California, Brian Bevers of Anderson, California, Jim and Debbie Mantor of McCormick, South Carolina, Gary and Tamara Wiren of Phoenix, Arizonia.
Services will be announced at a later date but will be held at the Veteran's Cemetary in Igo, California. In lieu of flowers please send donations to .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020