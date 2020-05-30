Charles "Chuck" Pore



Charles "Chuck" Pore, of Shasta, California, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, on his 65th birthday. Chuck spent his life serving others. He began his career in the US Army as a military police officer. He then joined the California Highway Patrol for a short time before he moved to Oregon. Chuck retired in 2016 as a Deputy Sheriff with the Lake County Sheriff's office in Lakeview, Oregon. As a law enforcement officer he served those in his community and made an impact on every person he met. He had a passion for dogs, writing, creating videos, and honoring 9/11. Many will remember Chuck's yearly 9/11 memorial display he would set-up in Lakeview, to "never forget" and honor those lost. Every year the display would grow as he added to his collection. He enjoyed updating friends and family on his many projects, cancer treatments, and all things dogs. From a young age he began writing poems with elegance and ease and never stopped. Dogs were a major presence in his life. Every dog he had was a rescue but he didn't rescue the dogs, they rescued him. There is nothing he wouldn't do for a dog, including risking his life to save one. Shortly after retirement he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The outlook was grim but he defied so many odds and persevered. He could never stay still and rest, even through his cancer treatments he had to keep active and remained strong through it all. Charles is survived by his mother Leesa Mansperger, his wife Jennifer Pore, daughters Heidi (Will) Thornsbury; Holly (Asher) Light; step-son Elijah (Heather) Van Slyke; grandchildren Sterling Light; Canaan, Gavin, and Ronin Thornsbury; and Hudson and Knox Van Slyke; in addition to his beloved dogs Bretagne, Merlin, Nutmeg, Shasta, and Nova. We know Migraine, Brooklyn, Sage, Yogi and Ginger were there to greet you to cross over Rainbow Bridge and escort you into Heaven. A military funeral service has been postponed due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or donate your time caring for rescues.









