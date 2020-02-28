|
Charles Richard "Rick" Anderson II
Charles "Rick" Anderson, II was born on December 9, 1956 in Inglewood, CA to C.R. "Andy" Anderson, Father and Sue Anderson-Duffy, Mother. Rick passed into eternal rest on February 21, 2020 after a 7+ year battle with cancer.
Rick attended Anderson High, he was active in sports during his high school years playing football and running track. He graduated in 1975, at which time he was awarded the Perpetual Trophy.
Rick founded Tribal Data Resources, Inc. and built this unique business working exclusively in Native American and Alaska Native Country for more than 35 years. Rick's passion and love for his work is shown by the success of TDR. Rick dreamed of owning a ranch and fulfilled that dream when he bought Anderson Creek Ranch, he spent many hours working to make this place his home!!! He had a love for animals, horses, cats and most of all his Corgi's, they gave him much joy and comfort.
Other activities he enjoyed was competitive paintball, competing all over the country, he enjoyed relaxing on the lake, Rick loved horseback riding, ranch sorting or just spending quiet time at the ranch gardening or smoking a cigar in his "Man Stall" with his brother in law Dale or a friend.
Rick was proceeded in death by his Father Andy Anderson. He is survived by his mother Sue Duffy, his loving wife Lillian Anderson of 11 years, his daughter Amy Anderson (Matt), Step-kids, Angel Florez (Steve), Steven Holloway (Jennifer), grandkids Madison, Braelyn & Brett. Sisters, Carla Fultz (Rick), Cindy Webb (Dale), many nieces and nephews. Rick will forever be in our hearts and missed by all.
Memorial Services Held at Allen & Dahl Mortuary, Anderson, CA on March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am
Reception to follow at Cottonwood Community Center, 20595 Gas Point Rd Cottonwood, CA
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020