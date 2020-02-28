Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
(530) 365-5466
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard "Rick" Anderson Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Richard "Rick" Anderson Ii Obituary
Charles Richard "Rick" Anderson II

Charles "Rick" Anderson, II was born on December 9, 1956 in Inglewood, CA to C.R. "Andy" Anderson, Father and Sue Anderson-Duffy, Mother. Rick passed into eternal rest on February 21, 2020 after a 7+ year battle with cancer.

Rick attended Anderson High, he was active in sports during his high school years playing football and running track. He graduated in 1975, at which time he was awarded the Perpetual Trophy.

Rick founded Tribal Data Resources, Inc. and built this unique business working exclusively in Native American and Alaska Native Country for more than 35 years. Rick's passion and love for his work is shown by the success of TDR. Rick dreamed of owning a ranch and fulfilled that dream when he bought Anderson Creek Ranch, he spent many hours working to make this place his home!!! He had a love for animals, horses, cats and most of all his Corgi's, they gave him much joy and comfort.

Other activities he enjoyed was competitive paintball, competing all over the country, he enjoyed relaxing on the lake, Rick loved horseback riding, ranch sorting or just spending quiet time at the ranch gardening or smoking a cigar in his "Man Stall" with his brother in law Dale or a friend.

Rick was proceeded in death by his Father Andy Anderson. He is survived by his mother Sue Duffy, his loving wife Lillian Anderson of 11 years, his daughter Amy Anderson (Matt), Step-kids, Angel Florez (Steve), Steven Holloway (Jennifer), grandkids Madison, Braelyn & Brett. Sisters, Carla Fultz (Rick), Cindy Webb (Dale), many nieces and nephews. Rick will forever be in our hearts and missed by all.

Memorial Services Held at Allen & Dahl Mortuary, Anderson, CA on March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am

Reception to follow at Cottonwood Community Center, 20595 Gas Point Rd Cottonwood, CA
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -