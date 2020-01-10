|
Charlyne (Sheri) Mary Nelson
Charlyne Mary Nelson, aged 91, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she left us to be with the Lord.
She was born on September 9, 1928 in Rothsay, Minnesota to Hazel and James Monk.
She met the love of her life, David, in 1953 while on vacation in San Diego. They were married in June 1954.
She and Dave were the owners of Aqua Golf on Park Marina Drive in Redding for 20 years.
She was a faithful member of Shasta Baptist Church for many years, and later at First Baptist Church of Redding.
She is survived by her daughters Debra (Michael) Holmes of Lewiston, California and Cynthia (Kenneth) Galwey of Redding, California.
She also leaves three grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Galwey, Kendra Galwey, and Jordan (Jesse) Davy.
Her great-grandchildren Marley Nichole and Maverick David were the lights of her life.
She also leaves her sister, Jeanne Richardson of Estherville, Iowa as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:30pm.
Northern California Veterans Cemetery Igo, California
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020