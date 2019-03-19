Services
Charmaine Dungan
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
2225 Bechelli Ln
Redding, CA
Charmaine Dungan


Charmaine Dungan

- - Charmaine Dungan passed away, March 8th, 2019, with her husband, David and their 3 daughters and their family's by her side. Charmaine was born March 9th, 1949 to Bernard and Florence Aughney, in Sacramento, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James. She attended schools in Sacramento, graduating from Sac High and attended Sac City College. After a move to Cottonwood, Ca in 1976, she began a career as a teacher's aide, that lasted 33 years. She was very devoted to the children she served. She had a servants heart her entire life. Some of Charmaine's favorite things to do were definitely hanging out with her family and feeding them, working in her garden, going to the coast in her RV or motorcycle and collecting seashells. Christmas was absolutely her favorite time of the year. She was very gifted woman. Services for her will be held on March 23rd, 2019 at 11 am at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2225 Bechelli Ln, Redding Ca.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
