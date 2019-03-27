Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Life Assembly
Burney, CA
Cheryl Arlene Estes

Cheryl Arlene Estes Obituary
Cheryl Arlene Estes

Burney - Cheryl Arlene Estes 65, went home March 23 with her loving husband by her side. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and most important of all, follower of Christ. She brought a steady and good attitude to the best and worst of circumstances. Cheryl was the picture of a wife and mother of noble character, Proverbs 31:10 - 31. She is survived by her husband Bill Estes, sons Nathan, Jason and daughter Becky Wallace along with 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Friends and family are invited to join the celebration of life at Word of Life Assembly Burney Ca. Friday March 29 11:00 AM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 27, 2019
