Cheryl Maxine Hammond
Redding - Loving mother and wife. Cheryl Maxine Hammond went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2018, at the age of 70, after a long illness. She will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Born February 17, 1948 in Stamford, Texas, to Carlos and Alleyne Dowell. They moved to Redding in November 1950. She was the second of five siblings: older brother Jack, younger sister Carlene, and younger brothers Daryl and Jeryl.
Cheryl attended Anderson High School and graduated in 1966. She went to a Business College in Sacramento afterward. She worked for several local businesses and for the State of California until her illness would no longer allow her.
Cheryl was married to James Hammond March 29, 1969 in Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jim, and two sons, Chris Hammond and Tony Hammond.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Cheryl at the Anderson River Park, Saturday, June 8 at 12pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 6, 2019