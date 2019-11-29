|
Cheryl Rae (Hill) Corcoran
Cheryl Rae (Hill) Corcoran was born on March 13, 1959 in Redding, CA to Charles "Chuck" and Wanda (James) Hill. In 1987, she married her life long love, Philip Corcoran. After a nine year battle with Multiple Myeloma (Light Chain Disease), she passed away, surrounded by her family, on October 30, 2019. She received her high school diploma in three years, from Central Valley High School; a Bachelors Degree from Simpson University and a Masters Degree from National University.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and favorite nephew, Randy Grove. She is survived by her husband, Phil Corcoran; Daughter, Elena Giesbrecht (Skip Rawley); Sisters Debby Duryee (Ray) and Sandy Grove (Ron); four nieces; As well as grandchildren Mariah Gateley, Melissa Gateley, Madolyn Colvard and Charles Colvard; And two great-grandsons.
She had a promising career with the county of Shasta, first with the tax collectors office, where she met Phil, and then with Child Support Services. After a health scare in Mexico, in 2007, along with an atmosphere that she found unsuitable, her stent with Shasta County was cut short. Cheryl was also a highly valued scorekeeper at both Shasta Speedway in Anderson and Twin Cities Raceway in Marysville for many years. As well as the Gold Cup Race of Champions World of Outlaws race at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico for a few seasons.
Cheryl took up cruising a few years back. It became her passion. Cheryl and Phil enjoyed many cruises including two Alaskan cruises, two Western Caribbean cruises and a 14 day Panama Canal cruise. Her most recent cruise was with longtime friend Liz "Leezard".They went on the maiden voyage cruise of the Celebrity Edge to the Western Caribbean where she got to swim with the dolphins, which was a life long dream. She had another cruise planned with another longtime friend, Deb, for the beginning of 2020.
Family was everything to Cheryl. She loved her family so much. She was very proud of her four grandchildren and loved her great-grandsons to pieces, as well as nieces, favorite (only) nephew and many great-nieces and nephews. She loved being the baby to her two older sisters and also had chosen many to be her family as well. Everything she did was for another. As her life long love says, "She is the best person I know"
Please contact family for memorial service date and time.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019