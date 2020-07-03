Chloe Marie (Ryan) Winston



Chloe Marie (Ryan) Winston, 89, of Redding, CA passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020.



Born to ranchers Aloysius and Sarah Ryan on December 28th, 1930, she was raised in eastern Oregon near Condon. She graduated from Condon High School in 1948 and Marylhurst College, Class of 52. She went on to receive her master's degree from Idaho State University.



After a short stint as society editor for The Dalles (Oregon) newspaper, she began teaching history and English at The Dalles High School. She also taught high school in La Grande, Oregon, and then spent 25 years at Tulare Union High School (Tulare, CA) as a teacher, counselor, and finally administrator. Her career as an educator ended at Southern Oregon University (Ashland, OR) where she spent a decade as the field placement coordinator for new teachers.



Chloe's life was defined by her desire to serve. In Tulare, she sat on the Tulare Library Board and later the Tulare Planning Commission. While in Ashland, she gave her time at the Shakespeare Festival's Tudor Guild, on the city's Historic Commission, as a civilian police aide, and for the Adopt-A-Highway program. Travelers on I-5 must have been a bit surprised to see her with her dachshund Popeye picking up roadside litter wearing their orange vests.



She made ten trips to countries like China and Mexico as a team leader for Global Volunteers, teaching English, cutting trails, and building elementary schools. In addition, she made numerous foreign trips escorting high school students. It was a bit less demanding serving as a destination lecturer on more than thirty cruises.



Moving to Redding, California to live near her daughter, Chloe became an Episcopalian Eucharistic Minister, a volunteer for the public library, and for a number of years wrote a blog for the local newspaper.



If service was her mission, then traveling and writing was her passion. Chloe crisscrossed the globe traveling to more than fifty countries. These trips began by packing her four children in a VW bus and driving north to the Yukon or south to the Yucatan. Raising the children by herself on a teacher's salary made this challenging, yet somehow, she was able to accomplish it. She found a way to help finance the trips by writing travel pieces for newspapers and magazines.



These writings gave rise to scores of published articles and her first published book, 'Round the World Without Reservations, published in 1997. Her writing days came to an end with a six-novel series of adventure books as macular degeneration robbed her of her vision.



Mother, teacher, traveler, and writer. However, if you asked Chloe what gave her the most pleasure, she wouldn't hesitate to answer it was taking her four young grandchildren with her on trips to Alaska and Europe. Inspiring them with her sense of adventure is a gift she gave that will last forever.



Chloe is survived by her children, Peter Winston (Marilyn) of Linden, CA, Sara Winston of Atwater, CA, and Mark Winston of Scarsdale, NY. She was Grandma Chloe to Matthew Winston of Linden, CA, Jillian Winston of Medford, OR, Zachary Winston (Raygan) of Hillsboro, OR, and Jared Winston of NYC. She is also survived by her sisters, Alyosia Kerns and Carolyn Ryan (Reva Leeman) of Portland, OR as well as her nieces Tracy, Carey, and nephews Connor and Chandler. Chloe was preceded in death by her parents, brother Samuel Ryan, and son Charles H. Winston.



As she requested, there will be no services. Private interment will be in the family plot at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Portland, Oregon. Arrangements being made by Blair's Cremation, Redding, CA (530) 241-3400



Memorial donation suggestion: Bristol Foundation, 206 N. 2100 West, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84116









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store