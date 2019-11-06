Resources
Christine L. Chambers-Logan Obituary
July 29, 1953 - October 15, 2019

Christine Chambers Logan is survived by her husband Don Logan, son Jason Cash, daughter Jenifer Cash-Baughman, grandchildren Jameison Chilton, Hannah Zdenek, Noah Baughman and sister Linda Walton. Christine was the daughter of Ernie & Helen Chambers and native resident of Central Valley, aka Shasta Lake, California. She died after a lengthy illness. Christine was the heart and soul of the Shasta Lake Garden Project for many years, serving as their president for the past 6 years. In 2018, Christine was awarded the "Woman of the Year" by the California State Garden Club. She was a member of the Redding Elks.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 16, 2019 from 1-3pm at the Shasta Lake Community Center, 4499 Main Street, City of Shasta Lake.

Donations: A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family with the expenses associated with her hospital bills at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-chrissy

For more information you can contact Kay Kobe at 275-1585.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019
