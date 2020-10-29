1/
Christopher Hall Jones
Christopher Hall Jones

Chris Jones was born on November 1, 1950 and passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 69.

Chris lived and worked in Shasta County until retiring to Orange County to be near our children and grandchildren.

Chris is survived by his wife Christine; children Briana (Phillip), Brandon, and Blair; and grandsons Phillip and Nolan; brother Tom and sister Ann.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
