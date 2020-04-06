|
Christopher Wayne Robison
It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my son Christopher Wayne Robison, 02/04/1069 - 03/31/2010.
Chris was born in Redding. He lived his life his own way the good, the bad and the ugly.
Chris attended Enterprise High School. He was a master of many trades but construction was his passion he was self employed for 25 years.
Christopher is preceded in death by his father Larry Dean Robison, paternal grandparents Charlie and Pearl Robison, maternal grandparents Joe and Doris Carroll, and his Aunt Ruby Harrison.
Chris is survived by his mother Linda Carroll Ham and Keith Adams, step father Mitchell Gazarian and many cousins.
Per many conversations with Chris his request there will be no services. Please give Donations to you favorite charities.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020