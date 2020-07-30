1/1
Chuck Zink
Chuck Zink

January 22, 1934 - July 4, 2020

Chuck Zink, age 86, of Redding, CA went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Terry, his son, grandson, and sister.

Chuck was born in Yreka, CA on January 22, 1934 to Chester and Clara Zink. Chuck served our country in the 82nd Airborn Division of the United States Army and later majored in business at Shasta College. Chuck was a local businessman for over 60 years, and married to his wife for 54 years.

Chuck enjoyed many things in life including gardening, golf, fishing, and RV travel. He was devoted to his church where he sat on the board of directors. Chuck was a gentle man, an optimist, and loved his family without measure. He wore a larger than life smile on his face and will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
