Clara Louise Westgate
Clara Louise Westgate

Clara Louise Westgate passed away on September 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born September 23, 1955 in Redding to Xenoclea and Bryant Vaughn. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and husband.

Known mostly by her middle name, Louise graduated from Trinity High School. She was a waitress, housekeeper, and sales clerk. She enjoyed time with family and friends. She lived in various parts of Northern California and finally settled in Cottonwood.

Louise leaves behind two sons Travis Henry Westgate Of Waldorf, MD and Trevor Allan Willis of Schertz, TX. Three granddaughters Emily Peighton Westgate, Olivia Louise Willis, and Charlie Rose Westgate.

A viewing will be held September 24th 2pm-5pm at Allen & Dahl in Anderson. Funeral will be September 25th 11am at Cottonwood Cemetery.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
2030 Howard St
Anderson, CA 96007
(530) 365-5466
