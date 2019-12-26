|
Clarence Paul Bartolomei
Clarence Paul Bartolomei, age 88, of Redding, CA and long-time resident of Ukiah, CA, passed away Friday, December 20th in the arms of his loving wife, Peggy. Clarence was born on May 5th, 1931 in Talmage, CA to Robert and Marrianna Bartolomei. As a youth, Clarence learned the value of hard work in his family's vineyard. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1949. He married Marguerite "Peggy" Smith on August 2, 1952. That same year, he was drafted into the Korean War and deployed to Germany in the aftermath of WWII. After returning from service in 1954, he worked as a press man for Cost Plywood in Calpella, CA, then 35 years as a driver salesman for Ukiah Foods, and 15 years as a clerk for Raley's in Ukiah, until he retired in 2016. He loved watching the 49ers, taking care of the garden, and spending time with his family. Clarence continues to be an example of diligence, courage, and faith to the loved ones he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children: Paul and his wife Vicki, Don and his wife Lisa, Melissa and her husband Gene, and Troy and his wife Jeannie; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Clarence is predeceased by his children Wayne and Lisa; and siblings Aimee, Angelo, Tony, and Harry. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on December 28th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3410 Churn Creek Road, Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019