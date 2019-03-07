Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
1333 58th St
Sacramento, CA 95819
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarence Theodore Wallers Obituary
Clarence Theodore Wallers

Sacramento - Clarence Theodore Wallers, 86, of Sacramento, California passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 9 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, California 95819. Father Anthony will be officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following at the family residence: 261 Orcutt Circle, Sacramento, CA 95834.

Clarence was born July 5, 1932 in Fresno, California to Walter and Mary (Crawford) Wallers. On September 2, 1978 he married Mary Ellen Crosswhite in Reno, Nevada. Clarence was a general engineering contractor for nearly 50 years. He enjoyed working and retired a few years prior to his passing. He was an avid gardener and home improvement guru. He spent most of his weekends tending to his garden and small orchard. He also enjoyed reading, long drives, old westerns and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary Wallers of 40+ years; his children: Denise (Wallers) Boomgarten of Redding, CA, John Moreno with his wife Rachel of El Dorado Hills, CA; Alicia Nowaczyk of Sacramento, CA; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Thean and Seth Boomgarten, Christy (Wallers) Bartee, Dylan Millsaps, Garret and Miranda Nowaczyk; his sisters: Lena Crouch of Redding, CA and Anna Crouch of San Diego, CA; and countless extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son David Wallers in 2004 and his granddaughter Ashley Wallers in 2014.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 7, 2019
