Claudene Aleta was born on January 17th 1953 to Ernie and Reba Keller in Yuma Arizona. She was the first born of their five children. She and her siblings attended many schools throughout California and she graduated from Sonoma Valley High in 1971. She would then go on to attend and graduate from cosmetology school in 1973. Claudine was outgoing, loved being outdoors with her family, but was never more herself than when she was in the spotlight on stage. She was an avid singer. Her sultry and smokey pipes could usually be found next to her brother Buzzy as he played guitar during his shows. She could have easily held her own on stage with the best of them, and it was always a treat when she took the stage. When Caludene was with her sisters and mother though, there was nothing more special to them than their time at Bingo together. Much more than Holidays, for them, their times at bingo was their time to catch up, bond, and enjoy each other. Road trips to Casinos were also a favorite of Cluadene and her sisters. Claudene would finally settle down in 1974 in the sweet quiet town of Cottonwood where she lived the rest of her days with her husband Chuck. Her mother and father's home was in close proximity. Claudene was very devoted to her family. Her family often traveled north and visited her in Cottonwood where she would take her nephews and nieces out to the surrounding lakes and camp sites. She is survived by her all her siblings; Kathy, Buzzy, Patty and youngest sister Peggy. She is also survived by her 30 nieces and nephews and great nephews and nieces. She passed away peacefully on the night on April 24th 2019. She took her final breaths surrounded by her loving family who shared memories over her and eased her soul with songs from Elvis Presley; who's music and movies she loved very dearly. The Celebration of her life will be held in Anderson at: Allen & Dahl funeral services 10:00 am on May 3rd 2019.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 30, 2019